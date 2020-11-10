Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.89 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $60.89 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00184634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.01040115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 61,175,276 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

