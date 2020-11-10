New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE BCI opened at C$31.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.21. New Look Vision Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.11 and a 1 year high of C$34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $497.99 million and a PE ratio of -175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

