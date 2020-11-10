New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.13. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $1,983,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Christenson purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,385 shares of company stock worth $4,343,127 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.