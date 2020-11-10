NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NextCure stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 37.68 and a quick ratio of 37.68. NextCure has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $298.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 142,951 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 111.1% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 253,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at $2,394,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

