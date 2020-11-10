NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (NFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NFI opened at C$17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.34. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,550,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,507,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,517,739.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFI shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

