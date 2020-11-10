NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NMIH. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.91. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NMI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.