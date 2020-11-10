NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 732 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 621,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after acquiring an additional 620,997 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $20,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 10,750 shares worth $520,083. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

