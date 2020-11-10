NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 10,043 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,986,000 after acquiring an additional 182,334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,109 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,091,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,519,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,461,000 after acquiring an additional 79,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.11. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

