NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 126 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 27,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $390.46 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $437.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.83. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,075. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.