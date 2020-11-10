NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,847 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,217 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,339. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

