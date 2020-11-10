NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 126,129 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

