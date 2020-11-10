NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $363.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $368.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

