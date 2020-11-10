NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Shaw Communications worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:SJR opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 82.41%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

