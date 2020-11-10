NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.18 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,444 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,382,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

