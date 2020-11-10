NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.30 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $156.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average is $135.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

