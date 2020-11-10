NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $5.07 Million in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,613,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,422,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 757,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,603 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 195,077 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 619,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,603,000 after acquiring an additional 192,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

FNV opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average is $143.07.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.