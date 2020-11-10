NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 38.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 274,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 76,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE MPW opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

