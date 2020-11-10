NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rowe upped their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $115.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

