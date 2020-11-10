NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,355 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.53. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $337,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,537.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,962 shares of company stock worth $6,337,388. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

