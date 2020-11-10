NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

