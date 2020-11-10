NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,885 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $343.84 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.25 and a 200 day moving average of $396.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total transaction of $2,088,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $886,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,332. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

