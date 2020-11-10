NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

EQR opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

