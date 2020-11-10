NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $198,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,216,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,605,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $220.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.