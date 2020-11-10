NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

