NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 13,366 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 382,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 246,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

