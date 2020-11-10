NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 16,275 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

SJM opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average is $112.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

