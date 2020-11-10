NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,622 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in News were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in News by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in News by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 827,929 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,333 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in News by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,997,000 after purchasing an additional 624,388 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in News by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 441,767 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.