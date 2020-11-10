NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 46 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after buying an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,410,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,063.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,230,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.54.

Shares of MDB opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,882 shares of company stock worth $84,518,323. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

