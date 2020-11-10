NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 665 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,330 shares of company stock valued at $674,740. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

