NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 9,370 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 565,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

