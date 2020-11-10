NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO opened at $351.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.49. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $371.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

