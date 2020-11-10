Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

NYSE:RBA opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $262,635.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,913.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,649. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

