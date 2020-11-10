Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NFBK opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 11,125 shares of company stock worth $109,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

