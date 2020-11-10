NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,614 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.16% of NorthWestern worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 106,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.