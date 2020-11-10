Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NVMI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.