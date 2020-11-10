NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mijia Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

