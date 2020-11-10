Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DCMYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Ntt Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CLSA downgraded Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

DCMYY opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. Ntt Docomo has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.