NV5 Global (NVEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Catherine Conner bought 1,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

