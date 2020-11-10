Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCUL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 907,320 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 860,700 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,998,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 497,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 466,439 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.