OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $3.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

OCX stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 224.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 193,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 87.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

