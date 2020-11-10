OncoCyte (OCX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect OncoCyte to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OCX stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

OCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

