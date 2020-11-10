Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial lowered Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

