OneSpaWorld (OSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $722.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

