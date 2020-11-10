Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 7.7%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) traded down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.39 and last traded at $54.30. 651,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 469,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen began coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

