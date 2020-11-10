Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.75.

Ontrak stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $35,879,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ontrak by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 221,154 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $7,500,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ontrak by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $7,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

