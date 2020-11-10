Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

