Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $36.04 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 10.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,498,000 after purchasing an additional 630,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 137,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $20,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

