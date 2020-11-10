Oppenheimer Weighs in on frontdoor, inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of frontdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $47.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 90.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,888,000 after purchasing an additional 536,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,968,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

