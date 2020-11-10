Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

ORAN opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Orange by 30.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Orange by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Orange during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

