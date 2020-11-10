Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (OGD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.24 million during the quarter.

TSE:OGD opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

